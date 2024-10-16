DEAD ICARUS Feat. Former ATREYU Vocalist Share “1 Million Days” Video

Dead Icarus, the new band of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, as well as Gabe Mangold of Enterprise Earth and Brandon Zackey, recently announced their debut album Zealot. It will arrive October 31 via MNRK Heavy. Pre-order it here. The band also wrapped its first tour with Enterprise Earth and Nekrogoblikon.

Produced and co-written by Mangold, Zealot is a precise and pummeling execution of airtight technical riffs, miles of solos, blast beat assault and battery, and screamed, growled, and sung vocals.

Today, the band has shared the video for "1 Million Days." It is inspired by classic '80s horror films, so it arrives JUST in time for the creepy season.

"'1 Million Days' is as close as Dead Icarus gets to a power ballad on ZEALOT," explains Varkatzas. "When I first started writing the lyrics, I thought it was about failing someone else and seeking their forgiveness. As I finished the lyrics, it became more first person and about letting one's self down and forgiving one's self for mistakes made. Sometimes, the weight we bear is placed upon our own shoulders by ourselves and only we can remove it."

He finishes, "The video is sort of a tongue-in-cheek homage to late '80s horror, filmed inside a haunted house that is housed inside a haunted building from the 1800s."

Mangold furthers, "Musically, '1 Million Days came from the intention of creating an epic, powerful, catchy, and emotional metalcore 'power ballad,' as Alex stated. I'm a sucker for all guitar things from the '80s, so naturally a catchy, singable, harmonized lead in the chorus was the first thing written and it set the tone for the rest of the composition. Don't let the word 'ballad' fool you, though. This song has some unexpected twists and turns as well that aren't a part of your conventional emotional rock song."

Dead Icarus leans on the uncanny creative union between vocalist Varkatzas, guitarist and producer Gabe Mangold, and drummer Brandon Zackey. The band truly gets its wings from the undying commitment made by its members. The musicians pursue their artistry with a resolute sense of focus, manifesting in the precise execution of airtight technical riffs, virtuosic solos, blast beat assault and battery, and hard-hitting vocals.

Countless fans worldwide initially got to know Varkatzas as co-founder and original frontman for influential Southern California metalcore stalwarts Atreyu. After two decades earmarked by chart-shaking success, a pair of Gold albums and Gold singles, sold-out shows around the globe, and critical renown, he embarked on his next chapter in 2020. Enter Mangold. Celebrated as guitarist for Enterprise Earth, he and Alex instantly clicked and forged a musical partnership, yielding their 2024-released Ad infernum EP. Inciting critical applause, Revolver promised, "Fans of old-school Atreyu will definitely enjoy."

Dead Icarus will also embark on their first tour this September with Enterprise Earth and Nekrogoblikon. All dates are below. More worldwide touring is planned for 2025 and beyond.

Zealot tracklisting:

"The Unconquerable"

"Bearing Burdens And Saving Skin"

"Zealot"

"1 Million Days"

"Temptations Kiss"

"Fountains Of Death"

"Casting Spells"

"Hell Opens Its Mouth"

"Vade Retro Satana"

"Secrets In The Dark"

"Betrayal Shaped Daggers"

"1 Million Days" video:

"The Unconquerable" video:

Dates:

September

11 - Midvale, UT - The Pearl On Main ^

12 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club ^

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

14 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club *

15 - Kelowna, BC - Revelry Hub*

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens *

18 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

19 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall*

20 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre *

21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar *

23 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's ^

24 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall *

26 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop *

27 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall *

28 - Hartford, CT - The Webster *

29 - Hampton, NH - Wally's Pub *

October

1 - Hampton, NH - Wally’s Pub

2 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall ^

^ with Enterprise Earth

* with Nekrogoblikon