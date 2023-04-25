DEADWOLFF Update North American Tour Dates Supporting Debut Album Heavy Rock N’ Roll
April 25, 2023, an hour ago
A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motörhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more.
The band has updated their upcoming tour dates across the United States and Canada this May and June in support of their debut full-length Heavy Rock N' Roll released on March 31 via Golden Robot Records.
Dates:
May
8 – Hamtramck, MI – Outer Limits Lounge
9 – Chicago, IL – Liars Club
11 – Tulsa, OK – Whittier
12 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide
13 – Houston, TX – Black Magic Social Club
14 – Austin, TX – Valhalla Tavern
15 – San Antonio, TX – Faust Tavern
17 – Tucson, AZ – The Edge
18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Blooze Bar
19 – San Diego, CA – Tower Bar
20 – Las Vegas, NV – Red Dwarf
23 – Fresno, CA – Destructive Warehouse
24 – San Francisco, CA – The Knockoout
25 – Sacramento, CA – On The Y
26 – Reno, NV – Shea’s Tavern
27 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead
30 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark
31 – Seattle, WA – Lucky Liquor Tavern
June
1 – Squamish, BC – Sunny Chibas
2 – Vancouver, BC – Lan Lou’s
3 – Kamloops, BC – Kami Inn
4 – Canmore, AB – Drake Pub
6 – Calgary, AB – The Palomino
7 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
9 – Winnipeg, MB – Bulldog
10 – Thunder Bay, ON – Atmos
(Photo: Megan Kay)