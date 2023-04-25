DEADWOLFF Update North American Tour Dates Supporting Debut Album Heavy Rock N’ Roll

A blend of hard rock, punk, and metal, Deadwolff set themselves apart from other bands with their take on the New Wave of Heavy Rock and Roll. Recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Motörhead, and W.A.S.P, Deadwolff‘s is a revival of foot-tapping, beer-drinking, headbanging tunes, and more.

The band has updated their upcoming tour dates across the United States and Canada this May and June in support of their debut full-length Heavy Rock N' Roll released on March 31 via Golden Robot Records.

Dates:

May

8 – Hamtramck, MI – Outer Limits Lounge

9 – Chicago, IL – Liars Club

11 – Tulsa, OK – Whittier

12 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide

13 – Houston, TX – Black Magic Social Club

14 – Austin, TX – Valhalla Tavern

15 – San Antonio, TX – Faust Tavern

17 – Tucson, AZ – The Edge

18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Blooze Bar

19 – San Diego, CA – Tower Bar

20 – Las Vegas, NV – Red Dwarf

23 – Fresno, CA – Destructive Warehouse

24 – San Francisco, CA – The Knockoout

25 – Sacramento, CA – On The Y

26 – Reno, NV – Shea’s Tavern

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead

30 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark

31 – Seattle, WA – Lucky Liquor Tavern

June

1 – Squamish, BC – Sunny Chibas

2 – Vancouver, BC – Lan Lou’s

3 – Kamloops, BC – Kami Inn

4 – Canmore, AB – Drake Pub

6 – Calgary, AB – The Palomino

7 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

9 – Winnipeg, MB – Bulldog

10 – Thunder Bay, ON – Atmos

(Photo: Megan Kay)