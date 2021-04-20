DEAR MOTHER Featuring Former DELAIN Members Unveil Cover Artwork, Reveal Tracklist For Debut Album

April 20, 2021

Alternative metal/rock trio Dear Mother, featuring former Delain members Joey Marin de Boer (drums) and Merel Bechtold (guitars) have revealed the title of their forthcoming debut album is Bulletproof. They have unveiled the cover artwork, which can be viewed below.

The album is available for pre-order here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Vertigo"
"Means To No War"
"12 Years In Exile"
"The Ones Below"
"An Eye For An Eye"
"A Soul For Hire"
"Symbiose"
"Satellite"
"Fade In"
"Heart"
"Invincible"
"Palace"

