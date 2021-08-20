DEATH POP RADIO Reimagine MODERN ENGLISH Hit “I Melt For You”

Death Pop Radio has released their new single “I Melt With You”, a twisted take on the ‘80s mega-hit originally written and performed by Modern English. The song will be available on all major streaming services including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify on August 20, 2021.

The band decided to release a studio version of this song after multiple live performances of the cover received rousing responses from audiences throughout the Midwest. Death Pop Radio’s rendition shows a heavier side of the band with staccato palm muted chords followed tightly by thumping double bass drums, but yet still manages to maintain the memorable pop feel to the chorus. The repeating melody in the verses originally performed by clean guitars are replaced by distorted keys with a four on the floor support.

“A unique twist to a popular song that will definitely turn some heads” - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records

“The original version of I Melt With You sounds pretty bright and happy at first listen, but there is an underlying sense of longing and obsession underneath the bubbles. This is the vibe we were trying to capture in our take.” - Dee J Nelson - Death Pop Radio

Death Pop Radio recently cracked the top 100 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock with their self-titled debut album via Dark Star Records.

“Fuck It” video:

"Flatliners" video:

“Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em” video: