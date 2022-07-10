DEE SNIDER “Doesn’t See” Himself Recording Anymore Music

July 10, 2022, 13 minutes ago

news dee snider twisted sister heavy metal

In a Twitter exchange with a fan, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said he “doesn’t see” himself recording new music anymore. 

A Twitter user remarked that he is “amazed” to see iconic artists like Paul McCartney and Buddy Guy performing in their 80s and Snider replied: "God bless them all! I can only do what's right for me. And for my retirement I'm writing screenplays, directing a movie, releasing my first fiction novel, producing two animated series, etc. etc. etc. My wife laughs when I tell her I'm retiring!"

After another Twitter follower asked Dee if he will still continue to record music, he responded: "Never say never, but I don't see me recording anymore. Movies, books, tv, radio, etc."

 

 

Snider released his solo album Leave A Scar in 2021 via Napalm Records; the album reached #18 on our BravePicks 2021 countdown. 



