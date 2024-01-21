DEE SNIDER On The Pursuit Of Stardom - "The Ego That Drives You To Believe You're Gonna Get There, When You Arrive That Same Ego Won't Allow You To Believe It's Over" (Video)

Speaking with VRP Rocks, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider opens up about his struggles during the late '80s and early '90s when he found himself broke and working a desk job for a couple hundred dollars a week.

As Dee reflects on this challenging period, he delves into the humbling experience of losing everything and how it ultimately led to personal growth and a new found appreciation for success. Listeners will gain insights into the dark and dire times Dee faced, and how these experiences reshaped his outlook on life, relationships, and the delicate nature of fame.

Snider: "The ego that drives you to believe you're gonna get there (stardom), when you arrive, that same ego won't allow you to believe it's over. So you continue to borrow (money) against future albums, future tours, people advance you money until you get to the poimnt where people stop advancing you. The band breaks up, the music scene changes, and suddenly you're standing there and nobody's buying what you're selling."

In 2023, Snider and Z2 Comics have teamed up to bring you Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It.

The name of Dee Snider is synonymous with the battle for freedom of expression in the arts. This new graphic novel will follow the impact of it throughout Dee’s life. From a childhood where he was frequently silenced, through the early efforts to stifle his band’s music, to the open warfare of the PMRC hearings in Washington DC, and his current efforts on social media, He's Not Gonna Take It tells the story of why free speech is so important to this man who has fought for it. Even when it endangered everything that was important to him.

Says Dee: "When I look back on that historic day, I think, "How did I fit balls that big into those skin tight jeans!?" Then I reflect on the fact that I still stand for everything I stood for all those years ago... and I'm ready to do battle again."

Order the hardcover edition of He's Not Gonna Take It, here.

Creator Credits: Written by Dee Snider and Frank Marraffino. Interior art by Steve Kurth featuring covers by Erik Rodriguez and Josh Bernstein. Prints by Roy Burdine, Javier Aranda and Carlos Olivares. Edited by Rantz A. Hoseley and designed by Josh Bernstein.