DEE SNIDER Slams OZZY OSBOURNE, SCORPIONS, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - "I Lost The Willingness To Get Old On Stage.... I Don't Want You Guys To Watch Me Age Out"; Video

Twisted sister frontman, Dee Snider, visited Rock City Music Company on July 19 to participate in a very special in-store event to celebrate the release of his novel, Frats.

Dee participated in a moderated Q&A hosted by Detroit radio legend Doug Podell of 106.7 WLLZ. The Q&A featured insights into why Dee wrote Frats, opinions on bands who stick around past their due date, his reasons for going head to head with congress in 1985 and the future of his recording and performance career.

Once the Q&A was complete, Dee took the time to meet each and every fan in attendance. Signing autographs and posing for photos for more than 4 hours. His dedication and enthusiasm for his fans was simply unmatched.

Watch some video footage from the event below: