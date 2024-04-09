DEEP PURPLE Announce North American Leg Of "=1 More Time Tour" With Special Guests YES
April 9, 2024, 41 minutes ago
Deep Purple have announced the North American leg of their = 1 More Time Tour, "Celebrating Over 50 Years Of Smoke On The Water", with special guests, YES.
VIP packages and fan pre-sale available starting at 12 PM, local time today. Use password SMOKE. General on sale begins Friday, April 12 at 10 AM, local. Ticket links at deeppurple.com, and .deep-purple.com.
Dates:
August
14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center
17 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theatre
19 - Forth Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center
22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
27 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre
28 - Gilford, NH - Banknh Pavilion
30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
September
1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage At Spac
6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain
As previously reported, Deep Purple's = 1 More Time Tour will land in Europe and the UK this October and November. Jefferson Starship will be special guests on the Europe dates, and Reef will be special guests for the UK shows.
EU/UK tour dates:
October
17 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek Arena
19 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
20 - Berlin, Germany - Messehalle
22 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
25 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle
26 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena
28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome
31 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
November
1 - Paris, France - Zenith
4 - Birmingham , UK - Resorts World Arena
6 - London , UK - 02
7 - Leeds, UK - FD Arena
9 - Manchester , UK - AO Arena
10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Find Deep Purple's complete tour itinerary here.
Warner Records and Rhino Entertainment honour Deep Purple's Machine Head, the album which featured “Smoke On The Water”, with a comprehensive version introducing new mixes and previously unreleased live recordings. Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition is available as a 3CD/LP/Blu-ray and available digitally for streaming and download.
Members of Deep Purple unbox Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition below:
In addition to the newly-remixed original album, which is included on LP and CD, The Super Deluxe Edition also contains two captivating live performances. The first, recorded on March 9, 1972, at the Paris Theatre in London, captures the group’s unrivalled stage presence during the Machine Head Tour. The second, previously unreleased, was recorded in April 1971 at the Montreux Casino in Switzerland, before the events depicted in “Smoke On The Water.”
Order your copy of Machine Head Super Deluxe via the following links:
- US, Canada & Japan
- World Excl. US, Canada & Japan
Tracklisting:
LP: 2024 Remix
Side One
"Highway Star"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Pictures Of Home"
"Never Before"
Side Two
"Smoke On The Water"
"Lazy"
"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)
"Space Truckin’"
CD1: 2024 Remix
"Highway Star"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Pictures Of Home"
"Never Before"
"Smoke On The Water"
"Lazy"
"Space Truckin’"
"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)
2024 Remaster
"Highway Star"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Pictures Of Home"
"Never Before"
"Smoke On The Water"
"Lazy"
"Space Truckin’"
CD2: In Concert ’72
Introduction
"Highway Star"
"Strange Kind Of Woman"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Smoke On The Water"
"Never Before"
"Lazy"
"Space Truckin’"
"Lucille"
"Maybe I’m A Leo" (sound-check)
CD3: Montreux ’71
"Swiss Yodel"
"Speed King"
"Strange Kind Of Woman"
"Into The Fire"
"Child In Time"
"Paint It Black"
"Wring That Neck (Hard Road)"
"Black Night"
"Lucille"
Blu-Ray:
2024 Atmos Remix
"Highway Star"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Pictures Of Home"
"Never Before"
"Smoke On The Water"
"Lazy"
"Space Truckin’"
"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)
Quad Mix
"Highway Star"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Pictures Of Home"
"Never Before"
"Smoke On The Water"
"Lazy"
"Space Truckin’"
5.1 Mixes
"When A Blind Man Cries"
"Maybe I’m A Leo"
"Lazy"
LP1: All tracks previously unreleased
CD1: Tracks 1-8 new remix previously unreleased
CD1: Tracks 9-15 new remaster previously unreleased
CD2: Previously released 2012
CD3: All tracks previously unreleased
Blu-ray: Tracks 1-8 new remix previously unreleased
Blu-ray: Tracks 9-15 previously released 1974
Blu-ray: Tracks 16-18 previously released 2012
"Smoke On The Water" (2024 Remix) video:
(Photo - Ben Wolf)