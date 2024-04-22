DEF LEPPARD Bassist RICK SAVAGE Says LED ZEPPELIN's "In The Evening" Was The Inspiration For "Rock Of Ages" (Video)

Pyromania 40, the 40th anniversary edition of Def Leppard’s iconic album Pyromania, is out April 26 including a brand new official merchandise range and expanded music products. In the new video below, bassist Rick Savage reveals what inspired "Rock Of Ages":

Frontman Joe Elliott tells the story behind "Rock Of Ages" below:

Guitarist Phil Collen tells the story behind "Photograph":

Featuring global hits such as "Photograph", "Rock Of Ages", and "Foolin'", Def Leppard’s diamond-certified 1983 album is being released as a series of new expanded and limited-edition formats, produced by Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh with mastering by Andy Pearce. Featuring unheard demos and live material.

Check out this merch video:

Available on black 2LP, coloured 2LP, half-speed Mastered 1LP, 2CD, and a deluxe 4CD package featuring Blu-Ray Atmos Mix of the album and a book of rare photos by Ross Halfin with new quotes from the band. Also available for streaming and download.

Pre-order here, and pre-save here.

Super Deluxe 4CD/Blu-Ray tracklisting:

Disc One: Album Re-Mastered

"Rock Rock (Til You Drop)"

"Photograph"

"Stagefright"

"Too Late for Love"

"Die Hard the Hunter"

"Foolin'"

"Rock Of Ages"

"Comin' Under Fire"

"Action! Not Words"

"Billy's Got a Gun"

Disc Two: Rarities

Disc Three: Live Westfalen Halle, Dortmund, Germany

Blu Ray: Atmos / 5.1 / New

"Pyromania" - Atmos Mix

Pyromania - 5.1 Mix

Pyromania - New Stereo Mix

Pyromania - Instrumental

Videos

"Photograph" (Rough Mix Version):

