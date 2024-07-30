DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Summer Stadium Tour - Episode 2: Chicago / Detroit (Video)
July 30, 2024, 29 minutes ago
UK rock legends Def Leppard have shared a new video from the road along with the following message:
"In episode 2 of Behind The Summer Stadium Tour the show gets turned upside down in Chicago as a massive storm hits the town, the guys celebrate 46 years since their first gig and rock Detroit to the ground."
Def Leppard and Journey's co-headlining North American tour continues today (July 30th) in Cleveland, OH . Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.
July
30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field ^
August
2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^
5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *
7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *
12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *
14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *
16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *
25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *
28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *
30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *
September
4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^
8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^
* with Steve Miller Band
^ with Cheap Trick