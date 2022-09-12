DEF LEPPARD Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II During Las Vegas Show; Video

During their September 9th show in Las Vegas, British rockers Def Leppard paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away the day before at the age of 96. It was the final show of The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett.

Vocalist Joe Elliott commented prior to the band performing "This Guitar".

Elliott: "We're gonna dedicate this, because we don't have any songs specifically that refer to the circumstances, but we're gonna dedicate this one anyway to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, our monarch for 70 years, who passed away yesterday. God bless her. May angels sing her to her rest, as her son said on the TV this morning. For her we'll do this one. This is called 'This Guitar'."

The song is taken from Def Leppard's new album, Diamond Star Halos.

Queen Elizabeth II took the throne at age 25 following the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952. She celebrated her 70 years on the throne with a Platinum Jubilee this past February.