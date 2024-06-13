DEF LEPPARD Release New Single "Just Like 73" Feat. TOM MORELLO; Audio

Ahead of a colossal US stadium summer 2024 tour, Def Leppard announce a brand new, one-off single, "Just Like 73", featuring Rage Against The Machine guitarist, Tom Morello.

Inspired by the glam rock stompers of the 1970s, the single is available now for streaming and download everywhere. Listen below

A 7" vinyl edition will be released on August 2. Available on black vinyl, and coloured vinyl through the official Def Leppard store. Pre-order here.

“Just Like 73” notably marks the first collaboration between the iconic rock titans and the legendary guitarist, sonic innovator, and co-founder of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave. The single revolves around a classic Def Leppard stomp fuelled by a robust stadium-size beat, thick riffing, and a signature chant, “Rock with me, just like 73!” Meanwhile, a knockout gang vocal gives way to a signature fret-scorching solo from Morello. The instantly recognizable whammy bar wheezes as he shreds at lightspeed into one last head-nodding hook.

Of the collaboration Joe Elliott shares, “It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time.”

“When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor,” Phil Collen adds. “Our song ‘Just Like 73’ represents that awakening.”

"I had a blast rocking a solo on “Just Like 73,” says Tom Morello. “I played ‘Rock Of Ages’ in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that’s one of their best.”

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Just Like 73" (Featuring Tom Morello)

Side B:

"Just Like 73" (Alternate Version)

Next up, Def Leppard will present a high-octane animated music video for “Just Like 73,” premiering on June 20 at 4 PM BST. It features the band (and Morello) like you’ve never seen them before.