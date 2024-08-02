DEF LEPPARD Release "Photograph" (Armand Van Helden Remix); Three Versions Streaming

Def Leppard have released a brand new remix of the Pyromania hit, "Photograph" in collaboration with pioneering house DJ, Armand Van Helden. Stream/download the digital EP here, and listen to the three versions - radio mix, extended club mix and instrumental - below:

Pyromania was the album that launched the band into rock legend status. They are continuing their 40th anniversary celebration of the iconic album, available as deluxe 4CD / Blu-Ray, 2CD, black 2LP, colour 2LP, and half-speed mastered 1LP formats with a discount across selected stores. Order now to make the most of the offer.

The deluxe edition has been prepared in conjunction with singer Joe Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set, featuring 4CDs consisting of the original album, two live shows from the era, plus a disc of entirely unheard demos and unreleased song, "No You Can’t Do That".

The Blu-Ray contains an Atmos mix of the album, 5.1 / Stereo and instrumental mixes and promo videos as well as a live show from Westfalen Halle in Germany (Dortmund).

Included is a book containing the history of the album written with band member interviews as were as featuring rare and unseen photographs.

Order here.

Featuring the one-and-only Tom Morello on guitar, and having been sung right back by crowds throughout the North American tour - 7" coloured vinyl editions of "Just Like 73" have now sold out. But good news! There are still plenty of black 7" vinyl editions available online.

Inspired by the glam rock stompers of the 1970s, the single is available on the official Def Leppard store amongst many other retailers. Order here.

Tracklisting:

A: "Just Like 73" (Featuring Tom Morello)

B: "Just Like 73" (Alternate Version)