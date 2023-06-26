DEF LEPPARD, SAMMY HAGAR To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars In 2024; Video Announcement Streaming

Los Angeles Magazine is reporting that Def Leppard are among a new group of 31 entertainment professionals across film, television, radio, recording, and sports entertainment that will have their names etched into Hollywood history in 2024.

On Monday, iHeartRadio’s Ellen K revealed the names of next year’s class, which include Chadwick Boseman and this year’s Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh in the Motion Pictures category. Other notable names included Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Otis Redding, Ken Jeong, Christina Ricci, Brandy Norwood, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Kerry Washington.

Boseman was the first to be announced as an honoree. A “beloved actor,” the Black Panther star tragically died in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

“Rock fans are gonna love this,” Ellen K said before announcing Def Leppard as future inductees. The British band is marking more than 40 years in the business and continues to sell out arenas and stadiums worldwide.

Also receiving a star in 2024 is rock legend and former Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar.

Read more at Los Angeles Magazine, and to view the announcement of all of the 2024 honorees, watch the Walk of Fame livestream below: