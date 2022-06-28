DEF LEPPARD - Vinyl Reissues Of Adrenalize And Euphoria Albums Due In August

UMe have set August 5 as the release date for vinyl reissues reissue of Def Leppard's multi-platinum selling 1992 album Adrenalize, and 1999’s Euphoria on vinyl. This marks the first time Euphoria will be available on vinyl outside of 2019’s The Collection: Volume 2 box set.

Adrenalize tracklisting:

Side One

"Let’s Get Rocked"

"Heaven Is"

"Make Love Like a Man"

"Tonight"

"White Lightning"

Side Two

"Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)"

"Personal Property"

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?"

"I Wanna Touch U"

"Tear It Down"

Eurphoria tracklisting:

Side One

"Demolition Man"

"Promises"

"Back in Your Face"

"Goodbye"

Side Two

"All Night"

"Paper Sun"

"It’s Only Love"

Side Three

"21st Century Sha La La La Girl"

"To Be Alive"

"Disintegrate"

Side Four

"Guilty"

"Day After Day"

"Kings of Oblivion"