Definitely: The Official Story Of DEF LEPPARD Hardback Book To Arrive In May

"We had balls and we were naive, in a good way. We just went out there, full throttle..." - Joe Elliott

Genesis Publications confirm that the first-ever anthology of Def Leppard, Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard, previously announced as a limited edition release, will also be available as a hardback edition from all good bookstores. Released on May 9, and priced at £35 (UK), Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career and is available to order from defleppardbook.com. The book’s limited editions became the fastest ever books to sell out in Genesis Publications history, after the Collector’s and Deluxe editions were fully subscribed within days of its announcement.

Part memoir, part scrapbook, the wide-ranging narrative from the band chronicles Def Leppard's incredible story through hundreds of photographs where fans can reminiscence on the band recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for - performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day.

From extensive new text contributions to in-depth archival interviews, every member's voice is present within the book including Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Savage (bass and vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar and vocals), Vivian Campbell (guitar and vocals), Tony Kenning (drums), Pete Willis (guitar) and Steve Clark (guitar). Definitely also features introductions by Queen founder and guitar maestro, Brian May, and renowned journalist and senior editor of Rolling Stone, David Fricke. A long-time friend and champion of the group, Brian May delivered the speech for Def Leppard's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, while David Fricke has written about the band from their earliest successes.

"Def Leppard are original, inimitable and, well, I'm gonna say immortal." - Brian May

With unlimited access to the Def Leppard Vault, Definitely presents over 1,300 items of memorabilia and photography, spanning four decades of the band's history such as handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, set lists, lyrics, stage clothing, music video storyboards, draft album artwork and press cuttings, including many from the band's early days presented in a wallpaper sample scrapbook compiled by Joe Elliott's mother, Cindy Elliott. Photographs from band members' personal archives and fans across the world are featured alongside those taken by renowned rock photographers such as Ross Halfin, Mick Rock and Anton Corbijn.

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold across 36 dates, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are currently on tour with their co-headline The World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the world tour kicked off on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City. Both bands are bringing their electrifying stage shows across the globe with stops throughout Latin America before heading to Europe in May 2023 – which includes a stop at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – then wrapping up in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park on July 6th, 2023.