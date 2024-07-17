DEMISER Release "Hell Is Full Of Fire" Single And Video

"Hell Is Full Of Fire" is the new single from South Carolina hell bringers, Demiser. The apocalyptic new hymn comes by way of the band's Slave To The Scythe full-length, set for release on August 23 via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records.

The Demiser collective features Demiser The Demiser (occult liturgic blasphemy), Gravepisser (six-stringed Satanic fukklord), Phallomancer (abysmal rhythm of death), Defiler (dismal baritone curator), and Infestor (purveyor of percussive bile). The nine-track Slave To The Scythe is a devastatingly intense slab of work; an aural harbinger of hellish intent that sees the band blend '80s thrash, first-wave black metal, death metal, and a healthy dose of NWOBHM.

Latest album teaser, "Hell Is Full Of Fire," is an epic tale of a demonic war, featuring the lines, "Call in the hordes, prepare for victory; The vermin Christ and his servants; Will soon plead as their blood spills; By the will of my steel." The band further elaborates, "This was one that started with a riff Phallomancer brought to practice and we all jumped in and got it fleshed out. Lyrically, we were making up dumb song titles we thought Demiser The Demiser would write and somehow he dropped this gem out of his ass. We ran with it. We still regret it."

Slave To The Scythe was recorded in the summer of 2023 with Chase McGuckin at Seaboard Recording Studio in West Columbia, South Carolina. "We record one at a time with scratch tracks and clicks and all. We recorded with minimal AC so it was hot as f*cking sh*t." The band sees Slave To The Scythe as the perfect followup to Through The Gate Eternal. "We feel like it's a continuation of our first album and upholds the same ripping sound," they say.

Demiser will be releasing three singles from the new opus, beginning with the face-ripping "Infernal Bust" - a sort of Rosemary's Baby for a gore-loving audience that includes the lyrics, "Rot your womb, spread the seed that Satan seeps; Flesh grows pale, fruit of man wilts."

Slave To The Scythe will be available in CD and Digital formats, as well as Vinyl in "Carbureted Fire." Find pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

"Feast"

"Slave To The Scythe"

"Carbureted Speed"

"Phallomancer The Phallomancer"

"Interlude"

"Total Demise"

"Hell Is Full Of Fire"

"Infernal Bust"

"In Nomine Baphomet"

"Infernal Bust" video:

(Photo by Savannah Bockus)