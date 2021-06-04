DEMONICAL To Reissue First Three Album On CD / Vinyl; Out Digitally Now

Swedish death metal band Demonical has announced the re-release of its first three studio albums; Servants Of The Unlight (2007), Hellsworn (2009) and Death Infernal (2011). The new releases are coming to deluxe digipak CD, colored vinyl and picture disc on October 8th via Agonia Records. Their digital reissues are available as of today, June 4, on streaming platforms, also on Agonia Records. Preorders are available at Agonia Records.

The re-releases come with artwork and layout revamped by Ra-Design (Nightfal, Varathron) as well as bonus tracks, depending on the album and its format.

Martin Schulman of Demonical had this to say on giving the albums a second life: "It feels great to have the old albums properly available again through our current label, especially those never-before released picture vinyl versions. These three full lengths, originally released during a time when old-school Swedish death metal was as untrendy as ever possible, represents the band well and brings forth how we sounded and developed during our first five years, from the formation in 2006 until 2011."

Formats:

- Deluxe digi CD*

- Handnumbered picture disc, 250 copies

- Handnumbered white / grey / black marble LP, 300 copies

- Handnumbered bone white / ox-blood / color in color / splatter LP, 116 copies**

- Digital

*"Servants of the Unlight" and "Hellsworn" only.

**Gold, silver and blue splatter depending on album.

(Photo - Jens Ryden)