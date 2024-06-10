DERRICK GREEN And MARC RIZZO Featured On KAOSIS' New Track "Human Tumour"; Music Video

Sepultura’s Derrick Green and ex-Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo appear together for the first time on Kaosis's latest track, "Human Tumour". Watch a video for the song below.

Derrick Green has one of the most recognizable voices in heavy metal. His monstrous voice dominates with authority and menace. Derrick brings all this fury and passion to his performance with Kaosis, clearly showing his commitment to the band's message.

Kinoni, Kaosis hype commander and Nga Paerangi (Iwi/tribe), says, “In Aotearoa, we have a concept called Kaitiakitanga. It means guardianship over the land. We want everyone to take ownership of their whenua (land) and protect it for future generations.”

Derrick's impassioned and warrior-like demeanor brings a level of urgency and mana (power) to the song, reinforcing the sincerity of the message. To authentically present their message, Kaosis needed a true ambassador with a genuine connection to environmental protection.

Xen, Kaosis singer and producer, adds, “Derrick not only has the vocal authority to deliver the message, but Sepultura has been championing these issues for decades.”

Another significant addition to the track is Marc Rizzo from the prestigious Latin metal band Ill Nino. Marc brings a ferocity to his playing that elevates the track's climax to a complete frenzy. He is renowned for his fretboard dexterity and lightning-paced phrasing, both of which he delivers in spades on this track.

"Human Tumour" aggressively delivers its message with pummelling drums and razor-sharp vocals in the verses, before erupting into a passionate chorus that builds with each repetition into a cacophony of searing insistence.

"Human Tumour" is a feature single from the forthcoming sophomore record, We Are The Future. The new Kaosis record features Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge/Hed PE) on drums and Peredur Ap Gwynedd from Pendulum playing guitar.

"Human Tumour" is available now on all leading platforms.

Kaosis are on tour through UK and Europe this summer.