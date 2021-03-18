DESOLATE REALM - Finnish Doom Metal Duo Announce New Self-Titled Album

Just one year following the release of their promising debut EP Unleash The Storm, Finnish doom metal duo Desolate Realm are back with their first full-length album, which is set for release on April 23.

Formed by members of Decaying, Chalice and Altar Of Betelgeuze, Helsinki’s Desolate Realm combine the epic grandeur of doom-metal acts like Candlemass and Solitude Aeturnus with the classic heavy metal of Savatage and Metal Church, and the mighty groove of Black Sabbath. This self-titled album features eight new tracks full of epic melodies and gripping, heavy riffs. Pre-orders are now available at this location.

The album's opening song and leading single "Spire" can be enjoyed now:

Desolate Realm artwork and tracklisting:

"Spire"

"Beneath The Surface"

"The Circle"

"Crypt"

"Reckoning"

"The Chosen"

"A Tall Order"

"Tormented Souls"

For further details, visit Desolate Realm on Facebook.