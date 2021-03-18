DESOLATE REALM - Finnish Doom Metal Duo Announce New Self-Titled Album
March 18, 2021, 44 minutes ago
Just one year following the release of their promising debut EP Unleash The Storm, Finnish doom metal duo Desolate Realm are back with their first full-length album, which is set for release on April 23.
Formed by members of Decaying, Chalice and Altar Of Betelgeuze, Helsinki’s Desolate Realm combine the epic grandeur of doom-metal acts like Candlemass and Solitude Aeturnus with the classic heavy metal of Savatage and Metal Church, and the mighty groove of Black Sabbath. This self-titled album features eight new tracks full of epic melodies and gripping, heavy riffs. Pre-orders are now available at this location.
The album's opening song and leading single "Spire" can be enjoyed now:
Desolate Realm artwork and tracklisting:
"Spire"
"Beneath The Surface"
"The Circle"
"Crypt"
"Reckoning"
"The Chosen"
"A Tall Order"
"Tormented Souls"
For further details, visit Desolate Realm on Facebook.