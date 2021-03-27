DESTRUCTION - New Album Due "Early In 2022"

German thrashers Destruction have taken to social media with the following update:

"Dear maniacs - we are still working on the DVD / Bluray release for this summer and are very positive to have news in the next days for you! There will be some changes coming up concerning our label partner, this is why this takes a bit longer than expected.

Meanwhile the band is preparing new demos for the next album, that is planned to be released early in 2022. About 50% of the new material is written and recorded already, so things are going fantastic!

We are also hopeful that some smaller Open Air festivals this summer will happen, so please stay tuned, more news very soon! This motive is a brand-new shirt design, now available in our new band shop."