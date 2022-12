After over a decade hiatus, Los Angeles, CA thrashers Détente will by playing Recognize No Authority in its entirety at the Metal Threat Fest April 16, 2023 in Lombard, IL. Recognize No Authority is the band’s full-length debut, released in 1986 via Metal Blade Records.

Détente is Dennis Butler - Drums, Steve Hochheiser- Bass, Caleb Quinn - Guitar and Tiina Teal- Vocals.