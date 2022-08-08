DETHKLOK Live At Adult Swim Festival Block Party 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
With a new Metalocalypse movie on the horizon, Dethklok returned to performing live for the first time in three years, co-headlining the Adult Swim Festival Block Party 2022, which took place from August 5 - 7.
Brendon Small, the singer/guitarist for the live version of Dethklok, was joined by Nili Brish (guitar), Pete Griffin (bass), and Gene Hoglan (drums).
Watch Dethklok deliver a performance of "Thunderhorse", below: