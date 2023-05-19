DETHKLOK’s The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) Now Available Digitally; Includes Rare And Out Of Print Tracks

WaterTower Music has announced today’s digital release of the 24-song The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) with music by Dethklok, the on-screen band from Adult Swim’s favorite heavy metal adventure, Metalocalypse. The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) gives fans the opportunity to stream the original 15-track album along with nine additional harder-to-find tracks previously unavailable on all the digital platforms.

The album release is the perfect primer for all of the exciting Metalocalypse and Dethklok happenings this year: A national Dethklok co-headlining tour with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers Babymetal, a full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar, and the release of two albums: a companion soundtrack and Dethalbum IV.

The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) is now available for streaming and digital purchase.

Tracklisting:

"Murmaider"

"Go Into The Water"

"Awaken"

"Bloodrocuted"

"Go Forth And Die"

"Fansong"

"Better Metal Snake"

"The Lost Vikings"

"Thunderhorse"

"Briefcase Full Of Guts"

"Birthday Dethday"

"Hatredcopter"

"Castratikron"

"Face Fisted"

"Detharmonic"

"Deththeme"

"Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle"

"Blood Ocean"

"Murdertrain A Comin’"

"Pickles Intro"

"Kill You"

"Hatredy"

"Dethklok Gets In Tune"

"Go Into the Water" (Gulf of Danzig Remix)

Dethklok, an extreme metal band, is the most successful entertainment act on the planet and the seventh largest economy in the animated world of Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse. Live, they are a multi-media powerhouse that showcases animation, comedy, and brutality, excellently recreating the popular albums and animated visuals in a live atmosphere. Band members include musician & show co-creator Brendon Small and legendary drummer Gene Hoglan and more.