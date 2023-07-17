Detroit, The Birth Place Of ALICE COOPER, Named 11th Greatest Music City In The World

Detroit Metro Times is reporting that, in news that should come as no real surprise, Detroit - the birth place of shock rock legend Alice Cooper - has been deemed a global hotspot for music fans.

According to a new study by live events ticketing company SeatPick, Detroit ranked at No. 11 in a list of Best Cities for Music Lovers.

“Scoring 8.28 out of 10 and the eleventh-best music hotspot is Detroit, Michigan,” the study says. “The Motor City has 42 music venues, including the Fillmore and the Magic Stick up to the Ford Field where 895 live concerts are planned in the next year, including Beyoncé and Chris Staples. 1,033 artists/bands originate from Detroit, including ‘Rap God’ Eminem and the ‘Queen of Soul’, the late Aretha Franklin.”

SeatPick took a list of the top 50 cities known for music and analyzed each based on a variety of factors, including the number of venues, festivals, live concerts, record stories, music instrument stores, and the artists and bands from each city.

You can read the full study at SeatPick.com.

In 2015, Alice Cooper's "other" band, Hollywood Vampires, played their biggest and most legendary concert in front of over 100,000 fans. Rock In Rio is not only one of the most famous festivals, but also the origin of the Hollywood Vampires first live album.

Live in Rio is now available as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black, and can be ordered here.

