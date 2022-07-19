DEVILDRIVER Welcome Back Original Bassist JON MILLER, Introduce New Guitarist ALEX LEE

Heavy groove metal pioneers, DevilDriver, are ready to usher in a new era of the band’s venerable history. Today, the group is excited to welcome back original bassist Jon Miller after more than a decade’s long absence from the scene. In addition to this epic reunion, DevilDriver has also added guitarist Alex Lee (Holy Grail) to the lineup, replacing Neal Tiemann.

DevilDriver is also gearing up to head out on tour this fall, with more information coming very soon.

Remarking on his return to the band, Miller comments: “After spending the past 10 years away from writing music, recording, and touring, I have made the decision to return to DevilDriver to settle some unfinished business with two lifelong friends.”

Frontman Dez Fafara comments on Miller’s return to the lineup, sharing: “Jon is a monster on bass and wrote much of our early material. We began talking daily and it just felt right… and having him onstage again will be absolutely pummeling technically and visually! For the fans that have seen the band with Jon in it, please welcome him back. And for those of you who haven’t, get ready because he holds it down! Having most of the OG members in the band now after almost 20 years feels good! Get ready because we have a massive tour announcement coming in August! It’s been since July 2019 that we’ve toured, and the break was needed. The fire is there now and we are ready to destroy stages!”

Lead guitarist Mike Spreitzer adds: “It’s been a solid decade since I’ve shared the stage with Jon Miller, and I’m thrilled to have him back in DevilDriver. Without him, I probably wouldn’t be in the band. He was one of the first friends I made when I moved to Santa Barbara in 1999 that eventually lead to me joining DevilDriver. I’m very much looking forward to getting out on the road and having him with us again.”

Speaking on the departure of former bassist Diego ‘Ashes’ Ibarra, the members share:

Dez: “It’s always difficult letting guys go in any line of work, but we thank Ashes for his time playing with DevilDriver on tour. I’m sad I had to let him go, but to make way for an original member was the right thing to do. We wish him the best and he’s a great guy.”

Mike: “Ashes has been an amazing addition to the DevilDriver family over the years. He’s one of the most solid and fun guys I have ever had the honor to call my friend. I’m going to miss our 3-4 hour long morning coffee sessions that we shared since he joined. He will forever be my brother.”

Along with the return of Miller, DevilDriver welcomes Alex Lee, who many will know from his time in the band Holy Grail.

Speaking on his past encounters and shared comradery with the DevilDriver family, Lee shares: "Back in 2016, I had the privilege of touring with DevilDriver with my old band (Holy Grail). We got along great and kept in touch over the years. Fast forward to the present, I am thrilled to announce that I'll be joining the DevilDriver family! Dez made the final call to give me this opportunity that I couldn't pass up. Great guys, heavy music, and I can't wait to see you all on the road!"

Dez comments on Lee’s addition, saying: “Alex is a bad ass on guitar and one of the most talented guys I’ve seen in years. He gets along well with the band, he’s a great writer, and onstage he brings the energy. We welcome him and look forward to years of good times.”

Stay tuned for more news on the band’s upcoming touring and album release plans.

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Jon Miller - Bass

Alex Lee - Guitar

Austin D'Amond - Drums

(Top photo - Channing Yazzie; Jon Miller photo - Sander Van Ketel; Alex Lee photo - Jeremy Saffer)