DEVIN TOWNSEND - Empath Album Guitar Transcription Book To Be Released Soon
January 12, 2021, an hour ago
Details have yet to be released, but Sheet Happens Publishing have confirmed that they will release an official guitar transcription book for Devin Townsend's Empath album. A release date has yet to be determined. Watch the official Sheet Happens website here for updates.
Empath was released in March 2019.
Tracklisting:
"Castaway"
"Genesis"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Evermore"
"Sprite"
"Hear Me"
"Why"
"Borderlands"
"Requiem"
"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"
"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"
"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"
"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"
"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"
"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"
"Spirits Will Collide" video:
“Evermore” video:
"Genesis" video: