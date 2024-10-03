DEVIN TOWNSEND Looks Back At His Bad Hair Days Through The Years; Overexposed + Underdeveloped (Video)

While selecting photos for inclusion in his illustrated memoir, Overexposed + Underdeveloped, Devin Towensend couldn’t help but notice how much his hairstyles had changed over the years. Now he’s "bald guy", but from his teen years on he modeled a range of styles that would fit neatly into any bad hair day calendar.

Townsend takes you through his hair history in the Rocket 88 clip below.

The previously unpublished personal photos and professionally taken studio and live shots in Overexposed + Underdeveloped are captioned by Devin in his unique way. The results trace the development of his musical ventures from before Steve Vai, through Strapping Young Lad, Devin Townsend Band, Devin Townsend Project, Ziltoid and all points between, up to and including the present day.

Order the book via here.

"When the idea for this photo book came across my desk, I admit that I didn’t think too much about it. I shrugged and said, “Sure… if there’s an interest in that sort of thing, I can get behind it. It should be easy enough…” Through this experience, I ended up in a place where I could say, “Man… what a life. This was you… this was the story of someone named ‘Devin Townsend’ who lived on a tiny little planet in the middle of nowhere,” and I enjoyed it tremendously." - Devin Townsend

The successor and companion to Only Half There, Devin’s collection of personal and professional photographs in Overexposed + Underdeveloped traces his journey from childhood in Canada through teen years in different bedrooms, on to his professional career and beyond parenthood. Captions written by Devin recall memories and details of people, places, haircuts, and strange happenings. The vast majority of the photos in overexposed + underdeveloped have never been published before.

See below for a sneak peek inside Overexposed + Underdeveloped: