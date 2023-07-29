DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Epicloud Deluxe Edition Bonus Album Now Available Via Digital Platforms

Devin Townsend's online crew has checekd in with the following update:

"Team Dev has been working hard these past few months to achieve global digital coverage for all of Devin's albums, and although we still have a handful to sort out, we're now very pleased to announce that, by very popular demand, the DTP's Epicloud bonus album, Epiclouder, is now live on all the usual digital service providers. Enjoy..."

Townsend released his 15th album, Epicloud, under the Devin Townsend Project moniker in September 2012. Epiclouder is the 10 track bonus demo album featured with the Deluxe Edition.

Go to this location to chioose your digital platform.

Townsend's camp recently checked in with the following:

"We 'soft' released this on Friday already to allow for a bit of time to iron out possible issues and we're now happy to announce that Devin's latest project, 𝑫𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆, is up and running. No less than seven albums (although few of them reworked earlier releases) of ambient music to help you relax, sleep, study, meditate, and chill out, can now be found on the usual streaming and download sites in standard and high-res audio under the DreamPeace moniker. We have a dedicated website and YouTube channel (no ads!) and will soon have pages up on various social media. Go check it out!"

Townsend comments:

"𝐷𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑐𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝐼 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠 𝑎𝑠 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑙𝑒𝑒𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑔, 𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑥𝑖𝑛𝑔.

𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑖𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑐𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑟 𝑑𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑝𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑡𝑜. 𝐼𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑎 𝑠𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑐 𝑏𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑔𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑑𝑎𝑦.

𝐼𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝐼 𝑤𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑒 '𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛' 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝐼 𝑝𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑢𝑡, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑎𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ, 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑏𝑎𝑙𝑚 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑛 𝑠𝑜 𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑠. 𝐼 𝑙𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑛𝑑 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑑𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑖𝑡 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑠.

𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠𝑛'𝑡 '𝑚𝑦 𝑛𝑒𝑥𝑡 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒' 𝑜𝑟 𝑎𝑛𝑦𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑖𝑘𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡, 𝑖𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑒𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑒𝑥𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑦.

𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠𝑛'𝑡 𝑎𝑛 𝐴.𝐼. 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡, 𝐼 𝑔𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑎𝑙 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑖𝑠ℎ, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑒𝑛𝑗𝑜𝑦 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑙𝑒 '𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑠' 𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚...𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚, 𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚 𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑙𝑦.

𝑀𝑦 𝑎𝑖𝑚 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑒 𝑎 𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑘 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑎𝑛𝑥𝑖𝑜𝑢𝑠 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑠. 𝐼 ℎ𝑜𝑝𝑒 𝑖𝑡'𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑠 𝑖𝑡 𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑚𝑒."

Seven DreamPeace albums are currently available:

- Pond Skimmer

- Space Oyster

- Beautiful Day

- Dawn Shifter

- Sky Gods

- Tryptophan

- Snow Day

In addition, there arw two live Improvisation recordings:

- Star

- Praxis

Go to Townsend's Dreampeace YouTube channel here.

Check out the official DreamPeace website at dream-peace.com.