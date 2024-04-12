DEVIN TOWNSEND - Terria Vinyl Reissue Announced

Devin Townsend & InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce a vinyl reissue of his 2001 solo album, Terria, set for release on June 14.

Specially mastered for the format, and including the bonus track "Universal" on vinyl for the very first time, this gatefold vinyl edition also features an 8-page LP-booklet including new liner notes & archive photo material.

The new edition of Terria will be available on black vinyl as well as two different coloured vinyl editions. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Olives"

"Mountain"

"Earth Day"

Side B

"Deep Peace"

"Canada"

Side C

"Down And Under"

"The Fluke"

"Nobody's Here"

Side D

"Tiny Tears"

"Stagnant"

"Humble"

"Universal"

In conjunction with InsideOutMusic, Devin relaunched his podcast series in 2023, with each episode seeing him interview some of his musical peers about their creative process. Recent guests have included Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi & Blindboy Boatclub. Listen & watch here.

Last year Devin Townsend celebrated the 25th anniversary of his landmark solo album, Infinity, with a brand new edition of the record. This newly remastered version of the album comes as a Limited 2CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet & as Digital album, and includes all the bonus tracks from this era, as well as newly shot artwork & liner notes from Devin. Order here.