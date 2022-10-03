Did Hearing DEPECHE MODE And DURAN DURAN Influence ZZ TOP To Transform Their Sound?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, ZZ Top was doing well in the 70s but when they entered the 80s they wanted to up their game after hearing the modern sound of several New Wave and Synth pop acts of the 80s like Depeche Mode and Duran Duran so they updated their sound adding keyboards to their guitar attack along with some high tech music videos for MTV and instantly blew up as one of the most recognizable bands in history with the hit 'Sharp Dressed Man' as well as 'Legs' and 'Gimme All Your Loving' taking their 1983 blockbuster, Eliminator, into he stratosphere. The thing is, they didn’t really change at all, outside of a little synth... They already had the most iconic look and sound in music, they just needed more exposure and it could’t have happened to a nicer bunch. They were always focused on the music, not the money. ZZ Top was offered millions to shave off their beards by Gillette back in the day but they declined. Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill were one of a kind."