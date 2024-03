Did JUDAS PRIEST's Collective Health Struggles Inspire New Album Title? - "We Couldn't Really Call This Anything Else But Invincible Shield," Says ROB HALFORD; Video

Judas Priest have released their new album, Invincible Shield. Speaking with Global News journalist Adam Wallis, lead singer Rob Halford emphasized the importance of writing music that will connect with Priest fans - or "heavy metal maniacs" - and being able to show them that they're not alone in whatever troubles they face.

Additionally, Halford recounted his experience sharing the stage with country queen Dolly Parton, he and his bandmates recent health scares, getting sober to keep his vocal cords in tact, being an openly-gay frontman in a less-inclusive time and the importance of acceptance within the heavy metal scene.

Watch the video below, and find the full feature at GlobalNews.ca.

According to OfficialCharts.com, Judas Priest are on track to land their highest-ever chart position in the UK.

Says OfficialCharts.com: "Eyeing a Number 2 debut this week are Judas Priest, with their 19th studio collection Invincible Shield. The Birmingham-born heavy metal outfit, comprising Ian Hill, Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Scott Travis and Richie Faulkner, could earn a career-best with the LP, having previously claimed a Number 4 peak with 1980 album British Steel."

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year, the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.

Invincible Shield can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

"Invincible Shield" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

Judas Priest will delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicked off in Glasgow on March 11 (see fan-filmed video here) before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance