JUDAS PRIEST Launch Invincible Shield World Tour In Scotland; Video

Judas Priest kicked off their Invincible Shield World Tour last night (Monday, March 11) at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

Judas Priest performed the following setlist:

"Panic Attack" (live debut)

"Rapid Fire"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Metal Gods"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites" (first time live since 2015)

"Breaking The Law"

"Saints In Hell" (first time live since 2019)

"Trial By Fire" (live debut)

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield" (live debut)

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"Victim Of Changes"

"Screaming For Vengeance"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest's world tour will hit North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance

Judas Priest's Invincible Shield album is out now. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Gates Of Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

Deluxe edition bonus tracks:

"Fight Of Your Life"

"Vicious Circle"

"The Lodger"

"Invincible Shield" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"The Serpent And The King" video:

"Trial By Fire" video: