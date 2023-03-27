DiGELSOMINA Feat. Former CANDLEMASS / SOLITUDE AETURNUS Vocalist ROBERT LOWE Streaming New Song "Mahanaim"; Audio

Doom metal band, DiGelsomina, are streaming the new song, "Mahanaim", to be included on the band's upcoming debut album, Sic Itur Ad Astra.

Composer-Guitarist Andy DiGelsomina states "The album is about ready to drop, and I owe all inspiration for it to my adored wife, Cheryl DiGelsomina. She's my Metal Goddess, and there will be plenty more killer metal on the way. I want to thank the extraordinary musicians and music people involved in this project, including Robert Lowe, Andre Maquera (of West Street Digital), Gary Spaulding, and Thom Carvey, as well as Gro Anita Meling and Kurt Joye and so many others. Please forgive me if I'm forgetting any of you. An especially huge thanks to all my fans whom have waited years for this, you all kick ass!"

The artwork for the album was drawn by Michael Calandra. The album itself features the performances of Robert Lowe (formerly of Candlemass and Solitude Aeturnus) on vocals; Gary Spaulding on percussion, Thom Carvey on bass, and producer / rhythm guitarist / co-conspirator, Andre Maquera.

Tracklisting:

"Mahanaim"

"Harbinger of Doom"

"Otherworldly"

"Shadows and Mirrors"

"Entombed By Choice"

