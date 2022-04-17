DIGELSOMINA Featuring Former CANDLEMASS / SOLITUDE AETURNUS Vocalist ROBERT LOWE Unveil Cover Artwork For Debut Album

The doom metal band DiGelsomina have posted the cover artwork for their debut album, Sic Itur Ad Astra. Lead guitarist and composer of the band, Andy DiGelsomina, released this statement:

"We're really excited to present the cover art for our debut album, drawn by creative genius Michael Calandra. After we reviewed the subject matter of the album we felt this was a perfect fit.

The album itself features the performances of Robert Lowe (formerly of Candlemass and Solitude Aeturnus) on vocals; Gary Spaulding on percussion, Thom Carvey on bass, and my producer / rhythm guitarist / co-conspirator, Andre Maquera.

The songs themselves are essentially epic doom metal with shades of thrash, death, progressive and classic rock / metal.

Tracklisting is:

"Mahanaim"

"Harbinger of Doom"

"Otherworldly"

"Shadows and Mirrors"

"Entombed By Choice"

The lyric topics range from Lovecraft to angelic hosts, existential angst, and the juggling of multiple personae (the last becoming both more prevalent and public in today's social media-oriented culture).

All dedicated to the love of my life and my own Warrior Angel, Cheryl DiGelsomina."

Sic Itur Ad Astra is set to be released this summer.

