DIMEBAG DARRELL’s Guitar Tech GRADY CHAMPION – “I Hate All Those Internet ‘Experts’ Expecting ZAKK To Clone DIME Note For Note”

Dimebag Darrell’s guitar tech Grady Champion was interviewed by Guitar World and spoke about Zakk Wylde’s guitar playing for Pantera.

Speaking on working with Zakk, Champion said, “You always know exactly where you stand with Zakk. It’s black or white – there’s no gray area with the dude. That’s one of the many reasons I love him. We did add a few things to his signal chain, but when all’s said and done, Zakk’s out there to represent Dime and his music, and not be a Dime clone, ’cause he’s not. He’s Zakk, and he’s out there on that stage representing his brother, paying homage to the brothers, and giving it 333 percent. That’s all that matters to me, and it couldn’t be cooler.

“I hate all those internet ‘experts’ expecting Zakk to clone Dime note for note, sound exactly like him, use his guitars, blah, blah, blah. So many people think that’s the way to go, but it’s not. That’s not what this celebration is all about. It’s having fun, playing Pantera’s music to a crowd and doing it your way. People have to understand it’s a tribute, it’s a celebration, and he’s there for the brothers.

“Zakk’s got enough fame and he’s also got a bunch of other irons in the fire. The fact he’s put it all on hold to do Pantera is an amazing tribute to Dime and Vinnie. He’s doing what he wants to do and it’s totally genuine. There isn’t anyone Dime would rather have doing this, either. And he’d want Zakk to play like Zakk because of the mutual respect those two had for each other as players and as people.

“What’s funny is the few people I’ve seen who can supposedly do Dime note for note still miss the mark for me. Even if you’re nailing every riff and solo note for note, in time and at the right tempo, I can always tell. People think they’ve got it nailed, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s good, but it’s not Darrell.’

“Zakk’s made other sacrifices to do this too, like when it comes to me doing stuff for him while he’s playing. He’s always done all his effects switching; he’s never had anybody controlling anything. So for him to have me switching and changing stuff back there, that’s a huge adjustment for him. He’s just gotta have complete faith and go, ‘Hey, I’m out here jamming – I hope Grady gets it!’”

This past Friday, June 23, Pantera performed at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway.

Satyricon frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven joined Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante on stage to sing "Walk" from Pantera's 1992 album, Vulgar Display Of Power. Fan-filmed video of Satyr's appearance can be enjoyed below.

Pantera's setlist at Tons Of Rock in Oslo, Norrway featured the following 12 songs:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"Fucking Hostile"

"This Love"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Walk"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Pantera's next show is June 28 at EvilLive Festival in Lisboa, Portugal. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.