DIMEBAG DARRELL’s Guitar Tech GRADY CHAMPION Signs On For Upcoming PANTERA Tour Dates - "I Wouldn't Be Anywhere In Life If It Hadn't Been For Dime, So I Have To Go Represent"

Following the recent announcement of the first Pantera reunion tour dates, Grady Champion, who was "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott's guitar tech over the course of his entire career, announced via Instagram that he would be taking part in the upcoming tour. His statement is as follows:

"Ok. For all the people i've ghosted, and anyone else who is interested. I'm doing a thing. I signed on for the Pantera tour. Rita Haney (Dimebag's girlfriend) has allowed me access to some of Dime's gear and i'm bringing it for Zakk. I'm not his tech, he has a bad ass, long-time one. The plan for now is for me to run effects and help bring Dime's tone to the party. The details of the rig and stuff are still to be worked out yet.

I started with Pantera and I will end with Pantera. I didn't know the 'right' thing to think, to say, to do. When I saw the headline like everyone else, I threw up, sweaty palms, heart was freaking out, I had seen that headline 1,000 times in my nightmares. After it sunk in and I spoke to everyone, I felt like I would be crazy to turn my nose up and say f that. I need to be involved IF I am needed, turns out I am needed, and i'm fkn doing it.

Thanks to my family, Jamie McAfee Champion, Garrett Champion, Landon Champion for understanding and LETTING me do this for me, for the cause, for my fallen brothers. I wouldn't be ANYwhere in life if it hadn't been for Dime and his belief in me. So I HAVE to go represent.

Anyways, not too good with words, but heart is on the sleeve here.

Anyone that brings up 'money grab' has no concept of reality. How much it takes from people to do this. More dedication that you'll ever see, tears, all of it. If you want to hate, don't go, I don't want to hear it. If you want a Pantera experience, this is it. We're giving it hell, and going to give it all there is to give. Philip, Rex Brown, Zakk and Char Benante are going to bring it.

Stronger than all."

The band have shared a new teaser video for the tour, which states, "For The Brothers, For The Fans, For Legacy. Check it out below.

Pantera have been announced as one of the headliners for this year's edition of Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The reactivated band - featuring original members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - will perform on the Friday night of the festival, December 2, at Foro Pegaso in Toluca.

Other acts confirmed for Hell & Heaven Metal Fest include Scorpions, Slipknot, Judas Priest, KISS, Megadeth, Mercyful Fate, and many more. Complete festival details here.

Pantera are also confirmed for several Knotfest events, the destination festival brand curated by Slipknot. Pantera are on the bill for Knotfest Columbia (Friday, December 9 at Campin Circuit of Bogotá), Knotfest Chile (Sunday, December 11 at Estadio Monumental in Santiago), and Knotfest Brasil (Sunday, December 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo).

Stay tuned for further dates to be announced soon.