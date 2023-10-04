DIMMU BORGIR To Headline Inferno Metal Festival 2024

Inferno Metal Festival has just announced one of the headliners for the 2024 edition. Norwegian symphonic black metal titans, Dimmu Borgir, have been added to the already impressive lineup. Also confirmed recently: Mantar, Me And That Man and more.

Dimmu Borgir is one of Norway’s most well known metal bands, transcending genres, and having sold millions of albums. They have earned prestigious Norwegian awards such as Spellemannsprisen and Alarmprisen, as well as international honors like Metal Hammer’s Golden Gods Award. They have performed with the Kringkastingsorkestret and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra at a sold out concert at Oslo Spektrum and headlining Wacken Open Air. Through thick and thin, they have steadfastly stood their ground, unswayed by trends or criticism.

Dimmu Borgir is an institution in Norwegian music, delivering classics like ”Progenies of the Great Apocalypse,” ”Mourning Palace,” ”Puritania,” ”Gateways,” ”Dimmu Borgir,” ”Spellbound (by the Devil),” ”Interdimensional Summit,” and many more over nine albums. Dimmu Borgir first graced the Inferno Metal Festival stage in 2002, and it is always a grand event when they take the stage at Rockefeller. It will be no different when they do so in 2024! The band hasn’t played many gigs in recent years, so this will be a rare opportunity to see them live.

Get tickets here. Find full festival details here.