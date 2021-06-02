DIRE STRAITS - A Visual Biography To Be Released In September

Wymer Publishing has set September 10 as the release date for the new book, Dire Straits - A Visual Biography, by Laura Shenton.

After their last studio album in 1991 and the tour that followed it, fans have eagerly awaited a Dire Straits reunion ever since. Whilst the likelihood of that remains incredibly slim, this book is a celebration of the band and their amazing musical accomplishments ‐ with "Sultans Of Swing", "Private Investigations" and "Money For Nothing" being just the tip of the iceberg!

From the early days of playing at London's Hope & Anchor in 1977, to the dizzying heights of the 1985‐86 Brothers In Arms tour and beyond, this book documents it all. With vintage interviews and reviews aplenty, the story of Dire Straits is one that needs to be told and this mammoth 240-page large format book is the most comprehensive biography of the band yet published. Not only is the band's story covered in detail through the narrative ‐ this lavish coffee table book is also visually stunning. Weighing in at around 2kg it is printed on high quality art paper and illustrated throughout with numerous photos and items of memorabilia and will certainly become a highly desirable Dire Straits collectible.

The first 250 come in a presentation box with a set of prints. Customers who pre‐order by June 30 can also have their names printed on a dedicated fan page. Buy direct from the publisher, here.