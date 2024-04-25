DISLOYAL Release Video For "The Black Pope", New Album Coming This Summer

Polish death-metal maniacs Disloyal will release their fifth full-length album, Divine Miasmata, on July 12th via Black Lion Records.

Marking the band’s natural progression, Divine Miasmata is a proposal that simply cannot be ignored. This is easily the band's most complex, catchy, atmospheric, groovy, and dark record to date. Combining hard-labor musical craftsmanship with top-notch artistic finesse, this release will surely become a bright star on the firmament of Polish death metal.

The main cover artwork was created by NaphulaArt, adding a visually stunning dimension to the release.

Tracklisting:

"Divine Mismata"

"Silent Revolution"

"The Black Pope"

"1347-1352"

"Stella Peccatorum"

"Betrayed Faith"

"Religion Of Warfare"

"Ravens Of Starvation"

"The Ascension Of Abaddon"

Pre-orders can be placed here. The video for "The Black Pope" can be seen below.