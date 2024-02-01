DISTORTED REFLECTION Launch Lyric Video For "Cassandra" Feat. ROSS THE BOSS

February 1, 2024, 26 minutes ago

DISTORTED REFLECTION Launch Lyric Video For "Cassandra" Feat. ROSS THE BOSS

Doom metal band, Distorted Reflection, have released a lyric video for "Cassandra", featuring Ross "The Boss" Friedman, and featured on the new album, Doom Rules Eternally, out February 9 via Iron Shield Records. Watch below.

Doom Rules Eternally tracklisting:

"Mr. Snake"
"Ring Of Fire"
"Colours"
"Dark Mermaid"
"Twilight Zone"
"Cassandra"
"Victim Of Fate"
"Ghosts Of Mind"
"The Eternal Gate"

"Cassandra" lyric video:



