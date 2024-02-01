DISTORTED REFLECTION Launch Lyric Video For "Cassandra" Feat. ROSS THE BOSS
February 1, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Doom metal band, Distorted Reflection, have released a lyric video for "Cassandra", featuring Ross "The Boss" Friedman, and featured on the new album, Doom Rules Eternally, out February 9 via Iron Shield Records. Watch below.
Doom Rules Eternally tracklisting:
"Mr. Snake"
"Ring Of Fire"
"Colours"
"Dark Mermaid"
"Twilight Zone"
"Cassandra"
"Victim Of Fate"
"Ghosts Of Mind"
"The Eternal Gate"
"Cassandra" lyric video: