DISTORTED REFLECTION Launch Lyric Video For "Cassandra" Feat. ROSS THE BOSS

Doom metal band, Distorted Reflection, have released a lyric video for "Cassandra", featuring Ross "The Boss" Friedman, and featured on the new album, Doom Rules Eternally, out February 9 via Iron Shield Records. Watch below.

Doom Rules Eternally tracklisting:

"Mr. Snake"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Colours"

"Dark Mermaid"

"Twilight Zone"

"Cassandra"

"Victim Of Fate"

"Ghosts Of Mind"

"The Eternal Gate"

"Cassandra" lyric video: