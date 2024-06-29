DISTURBED Vocalist DAVID DRAIMAN Records A Capella Version Of "The Sound Of Silence" With Israel's HELLSCORE Choir

Hellscore, otherwise knowns as The Hellscore Choir, has teamed up with Disturbed vocalist David Draiman for a cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic, "The Sound Of Silence". Hellscore is led by Scardust singer Noa Gruman.

“He was the warmest person; you could tell that he was 100% invested in the cause that we’re all fighting for,” said Gruman. “He’s so genuine, open, and friendly. It felt like he was just one of us working on the same level. It was heartwarming and an honor to work with him.”

Draiman added that he was pleased by the results of the hastily planned project.

“It was challenging to try and get together so last minute, but it came out really beautifully. It’s poignant and haunting.”

A video was shot with Draiman for the song, and it is due to be released in the next few weeks.

Read the complete report from The Jerusalem Post here

Disturbed covered "The Sound Of Silence" for their sixth studio album, Immortalized, released in August 2015.