DOCTOR BUTCHER - 30th Anniversary "Rock Opera" Collection Featuring SAVATAGE's CHRIS CAFFERY And JON OLIVA Streaming Via YouTube

Rock Duck Radio producer Mark Christopher Garrett has shared a 30th Anniversary collection of Doctor Butcher songs. Check it out below.

"Doctor Butcher, Chris Caffery's brain child and one of his earliest solo projects featuring Jon Oliva (notably of Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra fame). Chris Caffery also being a key figure in both Savatage and Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO). He formed Doctor Butcher after convincing Jon Oliva over five bottles of Jack Daniels, then enlisted Jon Osborne on drums and Doctor Butcher was born. Demos were released in 1993, but the debut album was released in 1994 with a lot of the tracks cut. This was upsetting and confusing to early fans, as some of the tracks that were cut were already featured on a local radio station. Later, a demo album was released featuring some of those lost and missing tracks.

This Doctor Butcher 30th Anniversary Collection brings almost all the song to one place to listen to as intended. When assembled together they make up a rock opera about an inividual that has lost faith in religion and humanity and begins commiting crimes. This ultimately leads to his arrest, trial, and culminates with his execution. So now for the first time this Doctor Butcher rock opera can be listened to in its entirety.

Tracklist:

"Freaks"

"A Living Hell"

"Dismissal Of Faith"

"Born Of The Board"

"Bridges"

"The Altar"

"Don't Talk To Me"

"Season Of The Witch"

"Reach Out And Torment Someone"

"Chester The Molester"

"Help Police"

"Innocent Victim"

"The Pictures Wild"

"Lost In The Dark"

"I Hate You Hate We All Hate"

"All For One, None For All"

"Juice"

"The Chair"

"Bridges" (acoustic bonus track - Chris Caffery vocals)

"Live Die Kill" (demo)

The legendary Savatage (Johnny Lee Middleton - bass, Chris Caffery - guitars, Al Pitrelli - guitars, Jeff Plate - drums, and Zak Stevens - vocals) have announced tour dates across Europe for summer 2025, with a mix of festival appearances and headline shows.

Says Zak Stevens: "As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind. We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over twenty years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here’s our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years! All the great festival shows are going to be off-the-charts amazing. It’s even hard to imagine the scale of excitement that’s going to take place with those shows."

Savatage mastermind Jon Oliva expressed his disappointment at not being able to join the band for the shows, but shared his excitement, stating: "I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows. Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can’t wait to rock you!"

For further details, including ticket/festival links, head to Savatage.com. Find a video trailer below.

South American dates:

April

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock

21 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed (Headline Date)

23 - Santiago, Chile - Masters Of Rock

European dates:

June

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Headline Date)

16 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire (Headline Date)

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457 (Headline Date)

19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle (Headline Date)

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Grapop Metal Meeting

24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz (Headline Date)

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Rockwave