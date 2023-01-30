DOKKEN Announce February/March US Tour Dates

Dokken have announced a string of US tour dates in February and March. For tickets and details, head to Dokken.net.

Says the band: "We are looking forward to seeing you! More dates TBA. Stay tuned."

Dates:

February

17 - The Vine Theater at Del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY

18 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (with Lynch Mob and Ted Poley)

21 - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX (with Lita Ford)

March

10 - Surf Ballroom - Clear Lake, IA

11 - Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, MN (with Lynch Mob, George Lynch and Don Dokken)

17 - Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL

18 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

The four albums that made Dokken one of the ‘80s top rock bands are now collected together as a box set (available in LP or CD formats) from BMG. Out now, the limited edition set, The Elektra Albums 1983-1987, will include Dokken’s million-selling, worldwide charting first four studio albums (Breaking The Chains, Tooth And Nail, Under Lock And Key, and Back For The Attack) as a either a 5LP or 5CD set.

All of the albums feature the classic lineup of Don Dokken (vocals), George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), and “Wild” Mick Brown (drums), and all have been newly remastered by Andy Pearce (Black Sabbath, Motorhead). Additionally, the LP box features 180g black vinyl.

Order the boxset here.

Both LP & CD box sets include:

- Breaking The Chains (1983) - US #136 - Includes “Breaking The Chains” (#32 US Rock) and “Paris Is Burning" (Live))

- Tooth And Nail (1984) - Platinum - US #49 - Includes “Into The Fire” (#21 US Rock), “Just Got Lucky” (#27 US Rock), and “Alone Again” (#64 US Hot 100, #20 US Rock)

- Under Lock And Key (1985) - Platinum - US #32 - Includes “The Hunter” (#25 US Rock), “In My Dreams” (#77 US Hot 100, #24 US Rock)

- Back For The Attack (1987) - Platinum - US #13 - Includes The Theme From Nightmare On Elm Street 3, “Dream Warriors” (#22 US Rock), “Burning Like A Flame” (#72 US Hot 100, #20 US Rock), and “Prisoner” (#37 US Rock)

5LP boxset includes:

- Breaking The Chains 1LP

- Tooth And Nail 1LP

- Under Lock And Key 1LP

- Back For The Attack 2LP

4CD boxset includes:

- Breaking The Chains 1CD

- Tooth And Nail 1CD

- Under Lock And Key 1CD

- Back For The Attack 1CD

Hailing from Los Angeles, Dokken released a string of platinum albums throughout the 1980’s, and toured the globe with the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal, including Van Halen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Scorpions, and KISS.

The band had several hit singles on the Mainstream Rock and Billboard Hot 100 charts, and were all over MTV with their videos for “Breaking The Chains”, “Alone Again", “Into The Fire”, “In My Dreams”, “It’s Not Love”, “Burning Like A Flame” and especially the Theme from Nightmare on Elm Street 3, “Dream Warriors’, where they starred alongside Freddy Krueger.

Dokken have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, and their live album, Beast From The East was nominated for the inaugural Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" in 1989.

And now, fans will get to experience - and hear - all four classic albums in a way they had never been able to before.