DOLLY PARTON's Rockstar Deluxe Includes PAT BENATAR, EDDIE MONEY And EURYTHMICS Covers + "Jolene" Feat. MÅNESKIN; Audio

Dolly Parton has released a deluxe digital edition of her Rockstar album. Stream the album here.

Says Dolly, "It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present! I'm releasing four never released song for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL Thanks for everything."

Added to Rockstar Deluxe are the following songs (also streaming below):

"Rockin’ It (Live)"

"Hit Me With Your Best Shot"

"Mama Never Said"

"Two Tickets To Paradise"

"Jolene (featuring Måneskin)"

"Stay Out Of My Bedroom"

"Bridge Over Troubled Water"

"The Entertainer"

"Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)"