DON DOKKEN - "Two-Thirds Of RATT Played In DOKKEN At Some Point (Video)

Artists On Record Starring Adika Live! has shared a Don Dokken interview clip where he speaks out about the tumultuous relationships within the '80s hair metal scene and the infamous breakup of two iconic bands, Ratt and Dokken. In this exclusive interview, Don shares rare insights into his pre-Dokken band, Airborn, and his encounters with Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer, shedding light on some behind-the-scenes drama.

Don Dokken on Ratt:

"It's tragic that the band broke up. (It was) the same reason Dokken broke up: just infighting, infightig, infighting. Sorry Bobby, I blame it on you. You just couldn't talk to the guy. He had an opinion and you couldn't change it, and everybody just said 'I've had enough of Blotzer.' He was in Dokken, Warren DeMartini (guitar) was in Dokken, Juan Croucier (bass) was in Dokken, so two-thirds of Ratt played in Dokken at some point."

Dokken released their 13th studio album, Heaven Comes Down, on October 27 via Silver Lining Music.

Exchange the urban heat of the Sunset Strip for the warm wilderness of New Mexico, as Dokken bring their timeless convertible Ferrari rock’n’roll power to the table with some key modifications along the creative path. Working with engineer Bill Palmer over the course of a year at his studio in Santa Fe, the Dokken flavours remain as potent as ever, yet they’re also sprinkled with some desert seasoning which gives Heaven Comes Down a richness hitherto unseen on a Dokken album.

You want to rock? Sink your teeth into "Fugitive", which rides some shimmering guitar work courtesy of 20+ year member Jon Levin, and if you want ballads, head on over to "I’ll Never Give Up", hanging on that Coliseum chorus, Levin laying down a landmark solo. The pattern of Heaven Comes Down never falters in delivering the goods on both sides of the fence. "Just Like A Rose" brings the Pacific Coast Highway to desert plains with its smooth, effortlessly-driven gears, and "Saving Grace" carries a mystical malevolence. But "Santa Fe" is perhaps the most revealing with Don Dokken opening up with what amounts to a ‘life-moment biography’: a spartan acoustic arrangement allowing the rich yet road-driven vocals to frame what might well prove to be the defining moment of Dokken’s career.

Mixed by Kevin Shirley (Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa) and produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken, fans will love it, neutrals will be wonderfully surprised by some of the ingredients within Heaven Comes Down.

Heaven Comes Down is available on CD Digipak, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fugitive"

"Gypsy"

"Is It Me Or You?"

"Just Like A Rose"

"I’ll Never Give Up"

"Saving Grace"

"Over The Mountain"

"I Remember"

"Lost In You"

"Santa Fe"

"Gypsy" video:

"Fugitive" video:

Lineup:

Don Dokken - Vocals

Jon Levin - Guitar

Chris Mccarvill - Bass

Bj Zampa - Drums