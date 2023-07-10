DOOMSILLA Reveal New Album Title, Artwork

Florida-based death/doom metal band, Doomsilla, is in the final stages of recording their second full-length album, which will be titled The Gift Of Eternal Sleep. This will be the band's first musical offering since their 2015 debut, Join The Cult, released on German extreme metal label, Morbid Generation Records.

There has been no label chosen for the new release, but the band will begin to figure out that detail now that the album is nearing completion.

The Gift Of Eternal Sleep release will feature seven tracks and this will also be the band's first release with drummer Derek Roddy.

The band has also released the album's artwork, created by Florida artist Mark Cooper, who also handled the artwork for the band's previous release.

Doomsilla lineup:

Tony Anderson (Generichrist, Fleshreaper, Skintomb) - Vocals

Jim Ross (Bandwhore, Isotropy, ex-Necropia, ex-Cystic Dysentery) - Guitars

Derek Roddy (Serpents Rise, Isotropy, ex-Hate Eternal, ex-Malevolent Creation) - Drums

Mike Poggione (Deathforge, Ectopic Malignancy, ex-Vile, ex-Monstrosity) - Bass