DORO Expects To Complete New Studio Album In Mid-2021 - "We Already Have Six Songs"

In a new interview with Metal Shock Finland's Alison Booth, Doro leader Doro Pesch talks about the recently released collection, Magic Diamonds - Best Of Rock, Ballads & Rare Treasures, the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

Looking ahead to the future, Doro revealed: “If I could do ten or twenty more records it would be awesome. I love people and that’s I guess what I’m here for and yeah, I just wanna make people feel great and get inspiration, motivation and positive metal power - that’s what I would love to continue doing. There’s not much, I don’t have any other dreams - I’m definitely living the dream, making music. I always wanted to become a singer since I was three years old. But I love animals too, that’s my other passion and I just wrote a song for the new album and it’s called 'Heavenly Creatures', that’s a work title. Yeah next year and hopefully a tour behind the new album, but we’ll see. But we already have six songs so I think middle of next year the album will be done.”

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)