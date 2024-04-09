DORO Reveals 2024 European Tour Schedule; Select Dates Supporting ALICE COOPER Confirmed

Following the tremendous success of her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, released last year in October, Doro is all set to conquer stages across Europe, bringing her electrifying performance to fans old and new.

As an extra special treat, she will be joining forces with the legendary Alice Cooper as a special guest on select dates!

May

26 - Fulda, Germany- Kultur.Findet.Stadt

29 - Fritzlar, Germany - Hessentag

June

13 - Zamorra, Spain - Z-Live

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium

27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

July

5 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Honberger Sommer

7 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time to Rock

12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock 2024

26 - Mosbach, Germany - Classic Rock Festival

28 - Bremen, Germany - Seebühne

August

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Hellsinki Metalfest

24 - Newark, UK - Stonedead Festival

31 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101

September

1 - Braunschweig, Germany - Applaus Garten

14 - Bergen, Norway - Full Metal Cruise

October - Special Guest to Alice Cooper

2 - Paris, France - Zenith

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

4 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena

8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena



October

12 - Kapfenberg, Austria - Wildstyle

13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudevile

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

19 - Linz, Austria - Wildstyle

26 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle

December

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

21 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

Doro is back with a thunderous new single, "Lean Mean Rock Machine", which comes accompanied by an electrifying animated video crafted by acclaimed visual artist Balázs Gróf.

This adrenaline-fueled anthem, taken from her latest album Conqueress- Forever Strong & Proud, perfectly captures the spirit of heavy metal and the freedom of the open road.

Embark on a thrilling journey with Doro as she rides her awesome tuned motorbike through a landscape pulsating with raw energy and the essence of rock 'n' roll.

Gróf's masterful animation brings to life the intense power of Doro's music, creating a visual spectacle that immerses fans in the heart-pounding world of heavy metal and motorbikes.

Doro comments: "I had the idea of making an animated video years ago, and when I recorded 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' I knew it was the perfect song for it. I've liked Balázs Gróf's work for a long time. He is really incredibly talented. I was totally impressed by how he was able to empathize with the vibe of the song, the lyrics, and me as an artist in order to implement 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' absolutely perfectly: exciting, funny, and world-class craftsmanship. There are so many details in the video that you always discover something new. I'm super happy with the clip!"

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)