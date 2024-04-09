DORO Reveals 2024 European Tour Schedule; Select Dates Supporting ALICE COOPER Confirmed

Following the tremendous success of her latest album Conqueress - Forever Strong and Proud, released last year in October, Doro is all set to conquer stages across Europe, bringing her electrifying performance to fans old and new.

As an extra special treat, she will be joining forces with the legendary Alice Cooper as a special guest on select dates!

May
26 - Fulda, Germany- Kultur.Findet.Stadt 
29 - Fritzlar, Germany - Hessentag   

June
13 - Zamorra, Spain - Z-Live 
20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 
22 - Cartagena, Spain - Rock Imperium 
27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock 

July
5 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Honberger Sommer 
7 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time to Rock 
12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock 2024 
26 - Mosbach, Germany - Classic Rock Festival 
28 - Bremen, Germany   - Seebühne 

August
10 - Helsinki, Finland - Hellsinki Metalfest 
24 - Newark, UK - Stonedead Festival 
31 - Speyer, Germany - Halle 101 

September
1 - Braunschweig, Germany - Applaus Garten 
14 - Bergen, Norway - Full Metal Cruise  

October - Special Guest to Alice Cooper   
2 - Paris, France -  Zenith   
3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena   
4 - Lingen, Germany -  Emsland Arena   
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena   
8 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle   
9 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle   
11 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena   
 
October
12 - Kapfenberg, Austria  - Wildstyle 
13 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudevile 
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland -  Z7 
19 - Linz, Austria -  Wildstyle 
26 - Salzburg, Austria - Wildstyle 

December
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36 
17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 
18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof 
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
21 - Markneukirchen, Germany - Musikhalle 
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk 

Doro is back with a thunderous new single, "Lean Mean Rock Machine", which comes accompanied by an electrifying animated video crafted by acclaimed visual artist Balázs Gróf.

This adrenaline-fueled anthem, taken from her latest album Conqueress- Forever Strong & Proud, perfectly captures the spirit of heavy metal and the freedom of the open road.

Embark on a thrilling journey with Doro as she rides her awesome tuned motorbike through a landscape pulsating with raw energy and the essence of rock 'n' roll.

Gróf's masterful animation brings to life the intense power of Doro's music, creating a visual spectacle that immerses fans in the heart-pounding world of heavy metal and motorbikes.

Doro comments: "I had the idea of making an animated video years ago, and when I recorded 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' I knew it was the perfect song for it. I've liked Balázs Gróf's work for a long time. He is really incredibly talented. I was totally impressed by how he was able to empathize with the vibe of the song, the lyrics, and me as an artist in order to implement 'Lean Mean Rock Machine' absolutely perfectly: exciting, funny, and world-class craftsmanship. There are so many details in the video that you always discover something new. I'm super happy with the clip!"

(Photo - Jochen Rolfes)



