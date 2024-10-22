DORO To Release "Rock 'N' Roll X-Mas Party" Single On Limited Edition 7" Vinyl In November
October 22, 2024, 27 minutes ago
On November 22nd, German metal legend Doro will release her new Christmas opus, entitled Rock 'N' Roll X-Mas Party. The two-track single will not only be released digitally, but also in proper style on green 7" vinyl
Doro comments: "'Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Party' is a great song to celebrate this special time of the year and spread some love, passion, and good energy. It's a nice anthem with a real positive feel and a huge sense of unity. It was written straight from the heart and combines that perfect metal and rock 'n' roll feeling."
Tracklist:
"Rock 'N' Roll Christmas Party"
"I Adore You"
Doro performed at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany supporting Alice Cooper on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"I Rule The Ruins"
"Burning The Witches"
Fight For Rock"
"Time For Justice"
"Raise Your Fist In The Air"
"Hellbound"
"All We Are