October 22, 2024, 27 minutes ago

DORO To Release "Rock 'N' Roll X-Mas Party" Single On Limited Edition 7" Vinyl In November

On November 22nd, German metal legend Doro will release her new Christmas opus, entitled Rock 'N' Roll X-Mas Party. The two-track single will not only be released digitally, but also in proper style on green 7" vinyl 

Doro comments: "'Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Party' is a great song to celebrate this special time of the year and spread some love, passion, and good energy. It's a nice anthem with a real positive feel and a huge sense of unity. It was written straight from the heart and combines that perfect metal and rock 'n' roll feeling."

Tracklist:

"Rock 'N' Roll Christmas Party" 
"I Adore You" 

Doro performed at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany supporting Alice Cooper on October 6th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist: 

"I Rule The Ruins"
"Burning The Witches"
Fight For Rock"
"Time For Justice"
"Raise Your Fist In The Air"
"Hellbound"
"All We Are


